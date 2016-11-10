Adams Elementary surprised with free supplies

YAKIMA, WA - Adams Elementary School in Yakima is excited about a recent surprise that supplemented their school supplies.

World Vision, an international nonprofit organization that works with local companies and churches around the world, reached out to Grace of Christ Church, which has a partnership with Adams.

"They asked if I wanted to come check out this warehouse, where they get a bunch of materials for free," says Brandon Hunt, assistant principal at Adams. "We jumped at the opportunity and it was amazing, because they have pallets and pallets of just stuff that's donated from World Vision."

Adams was able to take a truckload full of school supplies, office supplies, and incentives for students...all for free.

"They had glue, they had pencils, they had paper...anything you could think of, they had in that box."

The school had no idea this resource with so many free supplies was available to them, but once they found out, they couldn't wait to see what they could find.

Adams Elementary was even able to pick up teddy bears, squirt guns, and other toys to use for their incentive program called Bulldog Hugs, where kids receive rewards for good behavior or exceptional classwork.

"It means we can give kids things that they don't have," Hunt says.

Adams is extremely grateful to World Vision for their generosity and to Grace of Christ Church for bringing the opportunity to their attention.