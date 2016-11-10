Veteran on a mission to help (and hire) other veterans

KENNEWICK, WA - A local veteran is on a mission these days to help other veterans and he is doing it one t-shirt at a time.

Ryan Sutton runs a screen printing business out of his garage. He donates part of all the online sales to charities. He and an old Army buddy spend hours working in that garage and Ryan's hope is to hire more veterans.

"To one, teach them a skill... and then hopefully it's a good transition period from military to civilian life," said Ryan.



Ryan served in the Army for four and a half years and spent some time in Afghanistan.



"Like most veterans I found myself drinking a lot when I got out," said Ryan. Of course, he explained that was not getting him anywhere.



"That's kind of the want and the need, to help others. You can say, hey man.. I did that and it didn't work out well for me. You know, teach them about the mistakes you made so they don't have to make them," said Ryan.



His plan to help? His business ventures: Uncommon Breed and Uncommon Printing.



"i think the sacrifice you see overseas... It has to mean something. I think people kind of need to realize there are a lot of people that sacrifice in our communities and we kind of just pass them off. Whether it be the teacher or the single mother... They are the uncommon breed," said Ryan. Hence, the name of his company.



For Ryan's breed, he truly believes in strength in numbers.



"I think there's an instant connection when you're around other veterans, your own kind, make and model. There's just comfort in that, I guess," said Ryan.



Ryan's business ventures began just a few years ago and he has no intention of slowing down.



"I would like to hire solely veterans just because I know I'm helping out more with the veteran community. But we're open to help anybody that wants to work hard," said Ryan.



The businesses are 'for profit' but a portion of all online sales go to charities. Ryan proudly listed some of the charities he's already been able to help like the Green Beret Foundation, Task Force Dagger, and even helping a local Strong Woman compete in Florida.



You can find Uncommon Breed online, on social media and even Craigslist.