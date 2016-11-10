CRIME STOPPERS: Brock Logan Reitz-Lambert

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Benton County Sheriff's Office are looking for Brock Logan Reitz-Lambert, who also goes by the names Logan Erus Caelum or Logan Erus-Caelum.

His last known residence is in Richland, WA. He is 28 years old (DOB: 03-18-88), white, 6'2", and weighs 178 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Reitz-Lambert has several tattoos: a Chinese dragon on his neck, a lotus symbol on his face, "Honor Virtue" on his chest, and a sleeve on his right arm.

Reitz-Lambert is charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.