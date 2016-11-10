Park Middle School teacher wins Classroom Makeover - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Park Middle School teacher wins Classroom Makeover

KENNEWICK, WA -  Andrea Mann has been a teacher for more than a decade. She recently got surprised with a $500 check after being nominated for a Classroom Makeover. 

Mrs. Mann teaches 7th grade at Park Middle School in Kennewick and her love of teaching goes way back.

"I had such an influence when I was in kindergarten. My teacher was just amazing and super supportive and very patient. From that moment on I decided I wanted to be a teacher," said Mann.

Mrs. Mann said she plans to use the $500 check to help pay for mock trials, which she is starting at Park Middle School.

