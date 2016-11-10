Park Middle School teacher wins Classroom Makeover

KENNEWICK, WA - Andrea Mann has been a teacher for more than a decade. She recently got surprised with a $500 check after being nominated for a Classroom Makeover.



Mrs. Mann teaches 7th grade at Park Middle School in Kennewick and her love of teaching goes way back.



"I had such an influence when I was in kindergarten. My teacher was just amazing and super supportive and very patient. From that moment on I decided I wanted to be a teacher," said Mann.



Mrs. Mann said she plans to use the $500 check to help pay for mock trials, which she is starting at Park Middle School.



Classroom Makeover is a partnership between NBC Right Now and Kadlec Regional Medical Center. You can nominate a deserving teacher here.