Pregnant woman pleads guilty to giving meth to two 13-year-olds

KENNEWICK, WA - A 35-year-old pregnant woman took the stand in court today and pleaded guilty to giving two 13-year-olds meth.

Paula Johnson faces two counts of giving meth to kids under 18 years old, and one of those kids is her boyfriend's daughter.

According to court documents, both of the 13-year-olds told investigators that Johnson brought them into her bedroom and smoked it with them.

She told the two young teens to "take this to the grave".

In the documents, Johnson admitted that the meth found in her room was hers but denied giving it to the two 13-year-olds.

Today, she admitted to giving methamphetamine to the kids.

The judge had asked Johnson if she had "knowingly delivered meth, which is a controlled substance, to a minor", to which Johnson replied "yes".

She will be back in court for sentencing on December 1st and faces up to 100 months in prison.