The season of 'regulated' giving

PASCO, WA - Tis' the season of giving...or 'regulated' giving, in some places.

A lot of community members look forward to this time of year to help those in need, but charitable giving is prohibited in some local areas.

"Initially it was very frustrating," said Will Cain, Pastor of Havengrace Church. "I was a little nervous, a little put off."

Cain is the pastor at Havengrace Church in Kennewick, and he recently found out that his charitable giving could be unlawful.

"Nobody is stopping any charitable organization from doing that," said Community Development Director Rick White, "it's just that in certain parts of town they can't."

The city of Pasco told reporter Mackenzie Maynard that the area bounded by Clark, Columbia, 2nd, and 5th is called the central business district, and while it has permitted uses, it also has prohibited uses.

"As long as they receive the special permit approval that starts with planning commission and ends with city council," said White. "For example, if it's a church they're allowed to do it at their church facilities of course."

"The church is not four walls, the church is a living organism that cannot be contained in four walls," said Cain. "We're going to cross every 'T', dot every 'I', and be in compliance with city so we're not outside of the boundaries of the law but at the same time we're going to continue to move forward and help people."

And his reason?

"If there was ever a need for us to help the lives of people, it's now."