McCurley presents $56,000 check and Yoke's donates food to local food banks

RICHLAND, WA - A Tri-Cities car dealership wraps up their annual food drive with record donations.

During a presentation at Yoke's Fresh Market in West Richland, the McCurley car dealership presented area food banks with a check for more than $56,000.

The money was raised as part of their 15th annual Octoberfest, which sees a portion of car sales during the month of October are donated to the cause.

In addition to the check, Yoke's customers helped donate more than 17,000 pounds of food.

Organizers say it's the most food and funds they've ever raised.

As far as what keeps them coming back bigger and better each year?

McCurley General Manager Craig Cavanaugh says for him, it's all about bringing a smile to those most in need.

"When we get done delivering this food to the food banks, the representatives that take this food in and turn around and look at the mounds of food they now have for the people that need it, I mean, it puts a big smile on their face," he said.

Cavanaugh estimates the program has raised upwards of 650,000 pounds of food since they first started, and they're challenging themselves to raise at least $60,000 next year.