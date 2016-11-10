Off-duty officer startled by exploding fermented apple juice

YAKIMA, WA - Earlier today, police in Yakima responded to what they thought were shots fired and an injured officer, but it actually turned out to be something much different.

This all happened at the 800 block of North Conestoga Boulevard around noon. Police not only thought they were responding to shots fired, but a Wapato police officer who had been shot off-duty in his home.

Officers arrived and noticed a broken window and the officer with a wound on his forehead, but after conducting an investigation they discovered that the suspect was not a person, but a glass of fermented apple juice.

Law enforcement wants people to know that the large police presence in the area was due to the initial reports of a gunshot victim.

"People probably wondered 'why are all these police cars in my neighborhood, why are all these unmarked vehicles in our neighborhood?'," said Mike Bastinelli, Spokesman for the Yakima Police Department. "That was the reason, we responded to what we thought was a gunshot victim."

Law enforcement says that when the glass container exploded, it broke the window and a piece of glass hit the officer in the forehead.

The office didn't know what was happening when he received the injury and became disoriented, and when he saw the broken window, it led him to believe that someone was shooting at him.

Law enforcement does say that the officer who was involved is doing just fine.