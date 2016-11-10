Off-duty officer startled by exploding fermented apple juice - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Off-duty officer startled by exploding fermented apple juice

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Earlier today, police in Yakima responded to what they thought were shots fired and an injured officer, but it actually turned out to be something much different.

This all happened at the 800 block of North Conestoga Boulevard around noon. Police not only thought they were responding to shots fired, but a Wapato police officer who had been shot off-duty in his home.

Officers arrived and noticed a broken window and the officer with a wound on his forehead, but after conducting an investigation they discovered that the suspect was not a person, but a glass of fermented apple juice.

Law enforcement wants people to know that the large police presence in the area was due to the initial reports of a gunshot victim.

"People probably wondered 'why are all these police cars in my neighborhood, why are all these unmarked vehicles in our neighborhood?'," said Mike Bastinelli, Spokesman for the Yakima Police Department. "That was the reason, we responded to what we thought was a gunshot victim."

Law enforcement says that when the glass container exploded, it broke the window and a piece of glass hit the officer in the forehead.

The office didn't know what was happening when he received the injury and became disoriented, and when he saw the broken window, it led him to believe that someone was shooting at him.

Law enforcement does say that the officer who was involved is doing just fine.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   