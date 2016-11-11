Benton County Sheriff's Deputies investigating after early morning assault

PASCO, WA - On, Friday, November 11th, at around 2:42 a.m., deputies responded to the 48000 block of South Carrol PR SE in Finley for possible disturbance involving a firearm.

The victim, 32-year-old David I. Gillman, reported the suspect, 33-year-old Korey Michael Lancaster, arrived at his home and forced his way inside. The victim reported that Lancaster had a handgun and fired one round into the bed next to Gillman's head. Lancaster then left the location with his estranged wife.

Pasco Police Department was notified of this incident and stopped the vehicle Lancaster was driving in the area of West Argent and Road 44 in Pasco. Lancaster was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Benton County Jail.