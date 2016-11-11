Protests turn to riots in Portland overnight

PORTLAND, OR - Protests quickly turn into a riot as demonstrators filled the streets protesting against Donald Trump for a third night breaking windows and setting fires.

Police arrested several protesters for what officers are calling dangerous and criminal behavior.

When asked how long protests were going to go on one protester said, "Four years. Not the protest, in general. We're gonna evolve from protests. But the protests will continue because the protest is what gives us leverage to transform our city."

Other protests continued in major cities across the country.

In Oakland, California police declared an unlawful assembly after protesters blocked off portions of the highway. In Salt Lake City, protesters marched on the state house, chanting and carrying signs, and in Los Angeles, protesters marched through downtown, chanting in front of city hall.