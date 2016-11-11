Request denied for new coal dock in Boardman

BOARDMAN, OR - An energy company has scrapped plans to build a coal dock on the Columbia River in eastern Oregon.



The proposed Coyote Island Terminal at the Port of Morrow in Boardman would have shipped 8 million tons of coal down the river each year for export to Asia. Ambre Energy North America, now called Lighthouse Resources, pitched the idea in 2011.



The Oregon Department of State Lands denied the project a necessary permit in 2014 because it could interfere with a long-standing tribal fishery.



Instead of heading to appeals court, both sides came to an agreement Thursday. The port will withdraw its application and the land department will wipe the slate clean for the company to pursue other projects at the site.