Driver of bus involved in Selah bus crash cited for Failure to Yield

SELAH, WA - At around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8th, a Thompson school bus from the Selah School District carrying five children was struck by a another vehicle.

69-year-old David Lneicka of Selah was driving the school bus carrying five children aged between 11 and 15 when he stopped at a stop sign on Hoffman Road facing south at Ames Road.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old identified as K.M. from Selah, was eastbound on Ames Road approaching Hoffman Road.

Lneicka failed to see K.M. approaching and entered the intersection to continue south on Hoffman Road when K.M., who failed to stop in time, collided with the school bus.

The force of the impact forced the school bus off the east shoulder of Hoffman Road just south of Ames Rd and into a field.

K.M.'s vehicle came to a rest in the intersection of Ames Road and Hoffman Road.

All the children, three girls and two boys, were transported to the hospital as a precaution. Only an 11-year-old female complained of neck pain. There were no other reported injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and other than being sore, did not complain of any injuries. No intoxicants were involved.

Lneicka was cited for Failure to Yield.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.