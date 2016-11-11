Driver of bus involved in Selah bus crash cited for Failure to Y - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Driver of bus involved in Selah bus crash cited for Failure to Yield

Posted: Updated:

SELAH, WA - At around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8th, a Thompson school bus from the Selah School District carrying five children was struck by a another vehicle.

69-year-old David Lneicka of Selah was driving the school bus carrying five children aged between 11 and 15 when he stopped at a stop sign on Hoffman Road facing south at Ames Road.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old identified as K.M. from Selah, was eastbound on Ames Road approaching Hoffman Road.

Lneicka failed to see K.M. approaching and entered the intersection to continue south on Hoffman Road when K.M., who failed to stop in time, collided with the school bus.

The force of the impact forced the school bus off the east shoulder of Hoffman Road just south of Ames Rd and into a field.

K.M.'s vehicle came to a rest in the intersection of Ames Road and Hoffman Road.

All the children, three girls and two boys, were transported to the hospital as a precaution. Only an 11-year-old female complained of neck pain. There were no other reported injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and other than being sore, did not complain of any injuries. No intoxicants were involved.

Lneicka was cited for Failure to Yield.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   