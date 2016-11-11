Veterans Day Parade in downtown Yakima 2016 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Veterans Day Parade in downtown Yakima 2016



YAKIMA, WA - Hundreds of people sat and stood on the sidewalks along Yakima Avenue from Naches Avenue to 6th Avenue in anticipation for Friday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Yakima.

The parade started at 10:45 this morning, and close to 500 people participated either on foot or riding in one of the twelve floats.

About 35 organizations participated along with bands from Lewis & Clark Middle School, Eisenhower High School, and Selah High School, to name a few.

The Yakima Police Department, firefighters, and of course veterans were also included.

Carol Wakefield, a parade observer, said that the parade is a great way of showing our veterans that we care.

"The veterans, they put their lives in jeopardy for us," Wakefield said, "and we should honor them and honor the flag."

The parade started on Naches Avenue and ended near the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 379 building.

It lasted a little over an hour, and during the parade Yakima Avenue was closed.

Although we don't know how many people attended the parade, it's estimated that close to one thousand people were there.

