The importance of Veterans Day: passing the knowledge on to younger generations

KENNEWICK, WA - Maria Chmura is just eight years old, but her parents say it's important for her to be at the Kennewick Veterans Day Celebration and understand the sacrifices that keep her safe.

"They can actually get hurt and they can die protecting us and protecting our country," said Maria, "and it's a very special thing to say thank you."

An understanding that is especially meaningful for her Ukranian-born mother Svitlana Chmura.

"I absolutely dedicate myself to teaching my child all the sacrifices that have been made to make this country so special, because there is no country like this in the entire world," Svitlana said.

Proudly wearing an American flag scarf today, Svitlana came to America 11 years ago. She says while America may seem more divided than ever right now, she's hopeful her daughter can grow up in a better world.

"It's not easy to be different and have different views, but the event of today tells us that there are parts of history that unite us and seeing how much these people have sacrificed makes me believe we as a country can work together," she said.