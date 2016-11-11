Man arrested in connection with armed robbery after two-hour standoff

PASCO, WA - One man is now in custody after a two-hour standoff.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen was at the scene earlier this afternoon and learned that multiple agencies had the home on 19th and Hopkins surrounded since a little after 1:30 in the afternoon. They followed a man they believe is connected to an armed robbery at a Subway.

On October 14th the man walked into the Subway off of Court Street with a gun and demanded money. Today, an employee of that same Subway called and said that man came back to the store.

Pasco police followed the man when he took off running from the Subway. When he got to the house he locked the door, and a little kid around 10 years old was left in the front yard according to police.

A little while ago, K-9 Lemon found the man in the house after hours of getting him to surrender.