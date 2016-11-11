Benton County Jail inmate death possibly caused by heroin use

KENNEWICK, WA - On Thursday, at approximately 7:52 p.m., Corrections Officers determined 42-year-old Edward Christian Engle was having an unidentified medical episode. Engle was assessed by jail medical staff and was identified as having an abnormally low blood pressure. An ambulance was dispatched to the Benton County Jail and Engle was admitted into Trios Medical Center.

As medical staff were attempting to determine the cause of his medical condition, Engle said that he had used an unknown quantity of heroin several days earlier, and that he believed his condition was caused by the use of the narcotic(s). Engle advised the heroin was obtained by bartering it from another inmate who had illegally smuggled it into the facility. Engle’s condition deteriorated and it was determined that he was suffering from a number of blood clots and other medical complications, presumably caused by the heroin use.

Medical personnel attempted to stabilize Engle without success. At approximately 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Engle died as a result of his medical complications. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the events leading up to Engle’s death. An Autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Engle had been in custody at the Benton County Jail since 09/18/15 when he was arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment, Felony Harassment, Interference with the Reporting of Domestic Violence, Burglary 1st degree, and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. Engle was being held on $75,000 cash bail.