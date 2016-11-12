Pasco shooting leaves one man in the hospital

PASCO, WA.-- Friday night, officers in Pasco responded to a shooting near the intersection of W. Lewis Street and W. 7th Ave after one man kicked down the door of another man's residence on that block, attempting to rob the home.

The resident was in the shower at the time, and after being confronted by the burglar, grabbed his gun and shot him in the chest. The burglar is now in the ICU at Lourdes Medical Center after undergoing surgery for his injury, and is expected to be okay.

However, he will likely be facing charges.