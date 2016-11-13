Man runs himself over in car-chase-gone-wrong

PASCO, WA.-- Just after midnight on Sunday, Pasco police officers booked Brandon Arrieta into Franklin County Jail after a car chase gone wrong. To say the least, Arrieta did not help himself in this situation.

After driving away from what officers suspect was a burglary, Arrieta lost control of his car and crashed into the wall of the Days Wireless Systems building near Sylvester Street and 26th Avenue.

The crash left some serious damage to the car, but Arrieta still pulled away down an alley, now with the police in pursuit. They chased him all the way to Adelia Street and Elm Avenue, at which point one of the wheels had actually fallen off the car.

Thinking the car could go no further, Arrieta jumped out, attempting to flee on foot, and the result, wasn't in his favor. The car rolled forward, knocking him to the ground. From there, officers were able to detain him.

Had he stayed at the scene where he crashed the car, Arrieta would only be looking at a misdemeanor. Now, after this whirlwind chase, he could find himself facing felony charges.