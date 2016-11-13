Woman in her car robbed at gunpoint

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Police are reminding you to be careful after a robbery last night in Kennewick.

After getting in her car, a woman heard a man knock on her window. When she rolled the window down, the man pointed a gun at her, demanding she give up her purse.

She gave him the purse, and he immediately fled on foot, heading west.

Officers have not yet found the suspect, but they have described him as a Hispanic male, with a piercing near one of his eyes. If you have any idea who this man might be, call Crime Stoppers at 5-8-6 TIPS. However, if you do see him, police say do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

