Anna Schmidt's remains found near the Columbia River Gorge

CASCADE LOCKES, OR - Police are confirming human remains found off a trail in the Columbia River Gorge do belong to 21 year old Anna Schmidt. The Oregon State Medical Examiner says Schmidt died from accidental blunt force trauma.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call Friday after someone came across the remains in the Tooth Rock Trailhead area.

Schmidt was last seen Oct. 16th by her roommate. Portland Police found her car near the trailhead on Oct. 20th. 

