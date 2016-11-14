Toyota to settle a lawsuit that covers one and a half million vehicles

NBC RIGHT NOW - Toyota will pay up to $3.4 billion to settle a class action lawsuit brought on by pickup truck and SUV owners in the U.S. because their vehicles lacked adequate rust protection.

The settlement covers one and a half million vehicles, including Tacomas made from 2005 to 2010, Sequoias from 2005 to 2008 and Tundras from 2007 to 2008.

Under the settlement, Toyota will inspect vehicles for 12 years from their initial sales or lease date to decide if the owner is eligible for a replaced frame or reimbursement.

The settlement estimates the value of replacing the frame at roughly $15,000 per vehicle.