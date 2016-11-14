3.6 million Kidde smoke and carbon monoxide alarms being recalled

NBC RIGHT NOW - More than three and a half million combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled.

The recall involves Kidde NightHawk talking combo smoke and carbon monoxide alarms from June 2004 through December 2010.

The alarm stops chirping when it reaches its seven year end of life if the batteries are replaced, leading people to think it's still working. This means if there's a fire or carbon monoxide incident in the home, people could have no idea.

If you have one you should contact Kidde directly for a free replacement alarm.