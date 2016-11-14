City of Walla Walla seeks citizen volunteers

The City of Walla Walla is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the following:



BICYCLE & PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE – One vacancy for a term expiring December 31st, 2017 and two openings for terms expiring December 31st, 2019. Must be a City resident although one member may live within the City’s urban growth area.



HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION – One opening for a term expiring June 30th, 2019 and one opening for a term expiring June 30th, 2018. This position may be filled by a City resident or a person residing within the City’s urban growth area depending on professional expertise or experience.



PARKS, RECREATION & URBAN FORESTRY ADVISORY BOARD – Three openings for terms expiring December 31st, 2019; and one for a term expiring December 31st, 2017. Must be a City resident.



PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES – One opening for a term expiring December 31st, 2021.



SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE – One opening for a term expiring June 30th, 2019. Must be a City resident.



WATER & WASTEWATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE – One vacancy for a term expiring June 30th, 2019. Must live within the City’s designated water service area.



Applications for these unpaid positions are available in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 15 North 3rd Avenue, by calling 524-4348, or online at http://www.wallawallawa.gov/city/boards.



The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, December 9th.