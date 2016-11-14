Man facing five counts of first degree robbery after serving 20 years in Texas

PASCO, WA- A lot of robberies happening in our area lately and one man who could be connected to a big chunk of those was in court Monday.

The judge set bail at $500,000 for 44-year-old Armando Garza. He's facing five counts of first degree robbery and today in court the judge went through each of the incidents all falling within just the past few weeks.

The first armed robbery lands on October 3 at Beltran's Bakery. Just two days later, Pasco Police responded to O'Reilly's Auto Parts regarding a report of an armed robbery. The suspect pointed the gun sideways, demanded money and threatened to shoot the employee in the face.

Garza then targeted the Subway off West Court Street. At this time, Pasco Police noticed the victim's descriptions of the suspect started to match up.

Following that, towards the end of October, the Express Mart and Subway off West Clark Street was robbed at gunpoint. Finally, last on the list of places hit, Sky Mart #3 off West Sylvester.

On Friday, November 11, Pasco police chased Garza from the Court Street Subway to his home on the 1900 block of West Hopkins. After a short standoff, he was taken into custody and during interviewing, admitted to all five robberies.

He also told detectives the gun used in the robberies was a toy gun and it was recovered at his home along with his red bandana, dark sweatshirt and baseball hat all worn during the robberies and seen on surveillance footage.

In 1996, Armando Garza was sentenced to 20 years in the state of Texas for aggravated robbery. He'll be in court again on November 22.