Man who ran himself over with a car after eluding police in court today

PASCO, WA - It's a video that people have been watching over and over - a unique police chase out of Pasco.

A man ran himself over with his own car, and today that driver was in court.

The man is now identified as 20-year-old Brandon Arrieta. Pasco police say they were following him Saturday night when he lost control and crashed his car into the wall of a building near Sylvester and 26th Avenue.

Police continued to chase him until he jumped out of the moving car and tried to run away, but got stuck under the front of the car as it continued to roll over him.

Today, he faces charges for Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission in the Second Degree, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle, and a house robbery that happened earlier that night when he took a man's flat screen TV.

He'll be back in court on November 22nd.