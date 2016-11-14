Second Harvest to Hold Tri-Cities’ 1st Annual Turkey Drive & Distribution event

PASCO, WA - Second Harvest will distribute 2,000 Thanksgiving meals for local families on Saturday, November 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the TRAC in Pasco. The distribution will mark the culmination of the nonprofit’s 1st Annual Tri-Cities’ Turkey Drive, an online fundraiser in which community members, businesses and other organizations can donate $30 or $15 meals for local families in need.

Sponsoring organizations providing food, funds and promotional support are AgriNorthwest, Lamb Weston, Easterday Farms, H.R. Spinner, Jacobs Radio, United Healthcare, Dairy Farmers of Washington and Pixelsoft.

Castle Event Catering in Richland is partnering with Second Harvest to make the holiday meal boxes truly special. Executive Chef Andy and Kathy J. Craig, founders, are creating special recipes for the event which will incorporate box ingredients. Kathy commented, “Second Harvest has done a great job along with local sponsors in sourcing fresh, local and healthy ingredients. We are thrilled to help Second Harvest brighten the holiday for families in need by creating customized recipes for the event.”

Donations can be made online at www.2-harvest.org/tcturkeydrive, or mailed to Second Harvest Turkey Drive, PO Box 3068, Pasco, WA, 99302. Donate a $30 meal of a turkey and fixings; a $15 meal of fixings only; or a financial contribution of any amount.