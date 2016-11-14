CRIME STOPPERS: Christopher Dwayne Moon

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney are searching for Christopher Dwayne Moon, also known as Christopher Dwayne Anderson or Christopher Dwayne Johnson.

Moon's last known residence is in Kennewick. He is 54 years old (DOB: 12/05/1961), Caucasian, 6'0", 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Moon as several tattoos: A unicorn being covered by a grim reaper on his chest, a dragon on his left arm, and a peacock on his right arm. He also has a scar on his right leg that goes from his knee up his thigh that is about 12" long.

Moon is charged with Escape in the Second Degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.