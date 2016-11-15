One man dead after a school bus hits motorcyclist

RICHLAND, WA - The Washington State Patrol says a man from Kennewick involved in a motorcycle crash today, died around four Monday afternoon.

Troopers say 59-year-old Douglas Walters died when his motorcycle hit a school bus that failed to yield to him. Troopers say he died at the scene.

The driver of the bus, 46-year-old, James Fleming, was driving westbound on State Route 224 and attempting to make a left hand turn into a driveway. Walters was heading eastbound on 224, when the bus failed to yield to the him, and he was unable to avoid hitting it.

Fleming was not injured. Right now, the charges are unknown.