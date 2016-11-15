One killed after being hit while picking up debris on roadway

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - A Wenatchee man is dead after trying to pick up debris in the roadway. It happened about half a mile east of Cle Elum on State Route 970 Monday night just after 8 p.m.

Washington State Patrol says 65-year-old Richard Pearson lost something out of the back of his truck while driving, so he pulled over and got out to pick it up, that's when the second car came and hit Pearson while he was in the lane.

Troopers say he died at the scene.