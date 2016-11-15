Pasco City Council takes time to discuss issue of religious freedom in the workplace

PASCO, WA - The Pasco City Council met Monday night to talk about the 2017 budget, but what caused the most controversy wasn't even on the agenda. At the request of Pasco City Councilman Bob Hoffman, the council took a look at the issue of religious freedom in the workplace. Specifically, Arlene's Flowers' decision to not sell flowers to a gay couple.

That case will go in front of the state supreme court Tuesday morning.

But some council members want to see the Pasco City Council issue a resolution to support any business who feels serving a particular customer would conflict with their religious views.