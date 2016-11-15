National Veteran organization chapter comes to Southeastern Washington

Pasco, WA - Heroes On The Water is a nationwide organization, with chapters all over the country. Their mission listed on their website is: To help veterans relax, rehabilitate and reintegrate through kayak fishing and the outdoors.

"I experienced a traumatic brain injury, I didn't even know I had it and years later, I started experiencing these symptoms, I thought I was going crazy and I wasn't. That's what it was, and the community reached out, and now I'm going to give back," said Sam Horn, Heroes On The Water SE Washington Chapter Organizer.

Sam Horn, Veteran of U.S. Army, served over 15 years. In his time, he traveled to Central America, The Middle East, all over the world. Even after serving his country, he says bringing Heroes On The Water to the Tri-Cities area, is the single most important thing he's ever done.

Horn brought the chapter to live, with money out of his own pocket.

"My wife and I just decided to do this, and just now we are bringing people into it. It's the single most important thing I've ever done in my perception, these guys gave it, lets do it back, lets show them how much we appreciate them," said Horn. "You'll go through a safety briefing, we are going to teach you all about the safety of kayaking, and then we'll take you out and give you a kayaking lesson and teach you how to run a kayak."

Heroes On The Water Southeast Washington Chapter has a lot of events lined up through the upcoming new year, and Horn wants all local Veterans to come out and join his growing crew.

"This is more than fishing, our motto is 'Fish, Paddle, Heal' I think that speaks for it," said Horn.

To find out more about the local chapter, you can check out their facebook page, Heroes On The Water Southeast Washington Chapter, by clicking here.

You can like their page to stay updated on upcoming events, and you can also find out how you can help donate to the cause.