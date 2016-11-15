Pasco City Council discusses religious freedom in the workplace

PASCO, WA - At the request of Pasco City Councilman Bob Hoffmann, the council took a look at the issue of religious freedom in the workplace.

Specifically, the case of Richland flower shop Arlene's Flowers and their decision to not sell flowers to a gay couple.

That case is now in front of the state supreme court.

But some council members want to see the Pasco City Council issue a resolution in support of the shop owners, and any business who feels serving a particular customer would create conflict with their religious views.

A suggestion that generated a lot of public comment, including some who say they're concerned about the impact to small businesses.

"I think it's a mistake that a business cannot do what they feel like they should do because Ms. Stutzman is going to lose her business, her income and no telling what else,” said resolution supporter Fred Nimmo.

But it wasn't just those in support of the resolution who say they're focused on the local economy.

“How does giving the option to deny anyone activity in that business, how is that going to boost growth and promote growth when you're going to deny customers access to that business?” said resolution opponent Shaun Ehlers.

The resolution will be back in front of the Pasco City Council during their next session.