Water meter replacement begins in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - The City of Walla Walla is contracting with Ferguson Waterworks to replace mechanical water meters with an electronic "smart" water metering system. The advanced metering system will replace monthly manual reads with wireless data collection, allowing for more efficient and precise data collection.

Clearly marked Ferguson trucks with vacuum units will be cleaning debris out of the existing water meter boxes. Postcard notices will be sent prior to the installation of the new water meters. After installation, Ferguson workers will place door hangers informing customers that their water meters have been replaced.

Work will be performed Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No one will need to enter homes to perform the installation. If water needs to be briefly shut off, Ferguson workers will knock on residents' doors to notify them.

To assist in the installation process, please be sure your meter box is unobstructed and that dogs or other pets are kept inside.

The installation will take about 30 minutes, and the home's water usage may be interrupted for up to 15 minutes. If the water system is in use at the time of installation, crews will try to notify the homeowner before water flow is interrupted.

For more information, visit wallawallawa.gov/ami or call 509-527-4380.