Openings for Saturday's Bubble Ball Soccer Tournament

RICHLAND, WA - There are still openings for a few more teams on Saturday's Bubble Ball soccer tournament. Interested teams of 6 players, 18 years or older, can register their team to play in the tournament for on $50, which includes equipment.

Players wear inflatable spheres (bubbles) made from clear PVC plastic and play soccer for 4 short quarters per game. The result is a fast-paced, action-filled game where the players spend half of their time bouncing, spinning, and trying to stay upright and balanced during the time period. The new sport is hilarious and fun to play as well as watch.

The tournament will be held in the gym of Richland High School on Saturday. For more information or to sign up, visit the Richland Community Center at 500 Amon Park Drive or call 942-7629.