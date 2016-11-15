Dialed in Take Two: Benton County Sheriff Steve Keane gives 100%

KENNEWICK, WA - In a special 'take two' edition of Dialed In, Benton County Sheriff Steve Keane takes another shot at the hot seat in a sort of update to a previous more focused interview. Doctors diagnosed Keane with colon cancer in 2015 and now he has finished chemotherapy and is back to living his life.

Keane shares more of his life history in this interview: his first job out of high school was logging and he eventually joined the Air Force which, in a roundabout way, landed him a job at Hanford before his stint in local law enforcement began and flourished.



Find out more by clicking the video.