Woman hit & killed while crossing Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating, after a woman was hit and killed by a truck while crossing Clearwater Avenue near Johnson Street around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics took 31 year old No'elle McCaleb to Trios Health in Kennewick in critical condition, where she later died.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with police in the investigation. No word yet if there will be any charges.