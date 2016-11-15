BACA Motorcycle members reflect on the life of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Richland

KENNEWICK, WA - A day after a fatal accident involving a school bus and a motorcycle, we're learning more about the victim and his contributions to the community.

59 year old Douglas Walters was a beloved member of Bikers Against Child Abuse, an organization that helps and supports victims of child abuse.

The three BACA members tell us they are heartbroken about Walters death. He went by the road name ''No Way'' and was the biker liaison between BACA and motorcycle clubs across the region.

Walters had been involved with BACA for just under a year and was actually at our studio a few days ago dropping off jackets for our Coats for Kids drive.

Even though he hadn't been with BACA for long, he made a considerable impact on everyone from the kids he helped to the other members of BACA who will have to carry on without him.

"He was an example for the rest of us. Even though he was a very new member in our organization, the work ethic he had and his happiness was an example to all of us. We're all going to strive to pick up where he left off and do our jobs better and be with these kids because of the example that he left for us," says Tom "Choo-Choo" Gilmore.

Walters was also a die-hard Seahawks fan riding his motorcycle with his wife to Seattle for every home game to be apart of the fun.

The other members of the Columbia Basin Chapter of BACA say they will carry on helping dozens of child abuse victims around the region.

Charges are pending against James Fleming, the school bus driver involved in the crash. A Richland School District official confirmed Fleming has been placed on leave.

Click here for the go-fund-me page set up by BACA to help the Walters family.