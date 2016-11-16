Richland City Council votes on pit development

The Richland City Council brings the infamous pit on George Washington Way, one step closer to development.

After years of back and forth on what this property would become, including one proposal that the area be turned into a public market, it now looks like the pit could be turned into an apartment complex.

In a vote of 3-2 Tuesday evening, the city council voted to allow the developer, The Crown Group Inc., to purchase the lot and build 5,000 square feet of commercial development and at least 60 residential units.

The two council members opposed to the plan, Councilwoman Sandra Kent and Councilman Brad Anderson, voiced concerns that the downtown business community would not be served by apartments.

"We were very hopeful that we could find a developer to put something there that would draw the public in and recruiting amenities for any member of the public regardless of whether or not they live in Richland,” Kent said.

But it's not a done deal just yet.

The city council vote now allows the developer to either move forward with the mix of commercial and residential, or go back to the previous plan of a larger retail-business complex.