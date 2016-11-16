Judge denies request for more protective measures at Hanford

KENNEWICK, WA - A federal judge has denied a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by the Washington State Attorney General, Hanford Challenge and the local 598 Union. This would have put extra protective measures in place at Hanford's tank farms.

The court said that the plaintiffs, "failed to make a clear showing to meet their burden, that an imminent and substantial endangerment to health may presently exist."

U.S. Judge Thomas Rice said the ruling should not be taken to mean that exposure to vapors is not a serious issue for workers and recognized WRPS and their efforts to put significant protective measures in place, in line with the tank vapor assessment team.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's pleased the court recognized the importance of the safety measures implemented and says he will be watching closely to make sure those protections remain in place.