Thousands of local students assemble to celebrate positive change for WE Day

YAKIMA, WA - Thousands of students from our region came out in force to the Yakima SunDome for a special day that inspires positive change in our youth.

Close to 3,000 students from Cle Elum to Prosser filled the Yakima SunDome for WE Day, a special event that aims to inspire and motivate our youth to make a positive impact in our communities and the world.

But what exactly is WE Day about?

"The power of we, the power of all of us coming together," said one of the speakers. "Using our voices standing up and the influence we can make when we come together."

The event was more than just people speaking to a crowd, but a celebration of positivity and encouragement with artists, including Austin Jenckes, a top ten finalist from Season 5 of The Voice.

At the event they also had the Miracle Minute, where most of the students who attended donated a dollar each. Students then had the chance to choose between one of three different charities.

Even more astounding than the gathering of speakers and musicians at the SunDome was the student who made WE Day in our region a reality.

Alondra Perez is a senior at Grandview High School, and the person responsible for bringing WE Day to the SunDome.

"I had this vision and I sat around and told my teachers, I told my advisors, and I told everyone: 'We need to do this, let's start now'," Perez said. "And now is the time, and this is how it came to be and it has been history since then."

She got the idea four years ago when she attended WE Day in Seattle, where she was inspired to bring the celebration to students in our area.

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with one single step," said Perez, "let that slip in now and when you walk through those doors, go to your school, and go to your communities, know that you are change."

And although Perez will be graduating next year, she hopes that WE Day becomes an annual event locally so that students can continue to be inspired to make positive changes.