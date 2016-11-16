CRIME STOPPERS: Julio Cesar Amaral-Lopez

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for Julio Cesar Amaral-Lopez, who is wanted in connection with multiple robberies.

Amaral-Lopez is 23 years old (DOB: 06/04/1993), Hispanic, 6'0", 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the left side of his chest.

Amaral-Lopez is wanted in connection with the robberies of Volland Street Jet Mart and Domino's Pizza on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

If you have any information about who he is, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you

can remain anonymous when providing information. Please call 586-8477 or 800-222-8477.