Yakima Valley Vintners receives 7 awards for student crafted wines

GRANDVIEW, WA - Yakima Valley Vintners (YVV), YVC’s teaching winery, received 7 awards for their student crafted wines at the 2016 Tri-Cities Wine Festival this month.

YVV’s 2014 Primitivo received a gold medal along with the 2014 Red Backpack Red Wine – which also brought home Best of Class for the Red Blend Category. The 2014 A to Zin Zinfandel, 2014 Science Fair Carmenere, 2015 Easy A Chardonnay and 2015 Alumno Albarino each garnered silver medals and the 2015 Summer Break Pinot Noir received a bronze medal.

All wines submitted were judged blindly by a panel of prominent wine professionals. YVC student wines are included in with all of the other commercial wineries during the competition. There were 90 wineries that competed this year, and 426 wines were judged over a three day period leading up to the festival on Saturday.

These award winning wines, submitted by Yakima Valley Vintners, were produced by students completing course work in YVC’s Vineyard & Winery Technology program. The wines are marketed through the program at YVC’s Grandview Campus which houses a winery facility and tasting room. Students managed all aspects of producing these wines from grape to glass.

“The students work diligently together as a team to form the final blends, and it is great to see how their career passion translates into the finished product,” stated YVC Vineyard and Winery Technology Instructor Trent Ball.