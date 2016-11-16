Walla Walla named a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists

WALLA WALLA, WA - Today, the League of American Bicyclists recognized Walla Walla with a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community (BFCSM) award.

With the announcement of 26 new and 77 renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities (BFC) today, Walla Walla joins a leading group of communities throughout the nation. There are now 404 communities currently recognized for their efforts to make biking better with a BFC award. Walla Walla is one of only 17 cities in Washington to be designated a Bicycle Friendly Community.

The Bronze BFC award recognizes Walla Walla’s commitment to improving conditions for bicycling through investment in bicycling promotion, education programs, infrastructure and pro-bicycling policies. The BFC program provides a benchmark for communities to evaluate these conditions and policies, while highlighting areas for improvement.

Erendira Cruz, executive director of the Sustainable Living Center in Walla Walla and chair of the City of Walla Walla’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said, “This designation not only gives Walla Walla the opportunity to highlight all the positive things that are happening in our community, but also gives us an added incentive to continue to work on improving on the areas that we have challenges, especially safety. Thanks to all who are working in our community to get people out on bicycles!”

“We applaud these communities for making bicycling a safe and convenient option for transportation and recreation,” said Bill Nesper, Vice President of Programs at the League of American Bicyclists. “We are encouraged by the growing number of leaders who see bicycling as a way to build more vibrant, healthy, sustainable and connected communities and be a part of the solution to many complex challenges faced at both the community and national levels.”