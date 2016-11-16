Keewaydin Discovery Center teacher wins Classroom Makeover

KENNEWICK, WA - Lisa Johnson is a wonderful and kind lady who teaches children aged three to five at Keewaydin Discovery Center.

This morning, NBC Right Now and Kadlec Regional Medical Center presented her with a $500 check to be used towards anything she needs in her classroom after she was nominated for a Classroom Makeover.



Classroom Makeover is a partnership between NBC Right Now and Kadlec Regional Medical Center. You can nominate a deserving teacher here.