Richland florist reacts to Washington Supreme Court hearing

RICHLAND, WA - One day after a Richland florist's case went before the Washington Supreme Court she spoke with the media. A Superior Court judge ruled in 2015 that Barronelle Stutzman violated the Consumer Protection Act when she refused to do the flowers for a long-time customer's same-sex wedding. Now her appeal is in the hands of the state's highest court.

At Barronelle's flower shop it is business as usual. You would never know the 72-year-old grandmother is at the heart of a case that could have statewide, even national implications.



"It was very educational to see how the political system, the court system works," said Stutzman.



She went face to face with her old client and his husband, Rob Ingersoll and Curt Freed.



"I miss Rob. Like I said, he'd been a customer for ten years. I'm just surprised we could lose everything over this," said Stutzman, who believes the ACLU fees could reach more than seven figures.



"So that means we would lose our home, our retirement, our life savings," said Stutzman.



Still, she says business is going well at Arlene's Flowers. We asked her and her counsel what their reactions will be with two possible outcomes in the case.

"I guess my reaction would be that Rob and I could live consistent with our beliefs and have mutual respect of each other. Dignity goes both ways," said Stutzman.



"If the Washington State Supreme Court rules against Barronelle, we will be appealing this to the United States Supreme Court," said one of Stutzman's legal counsel, Kerri Kupec.



A ruling from the justices is expected within the next several months.