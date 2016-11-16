Local man becomes first deaf semi-truck driver in Washington

PASCO, WA - We all have dreams and career goals growing up, but for one man, the road to his goal was a little tougher than most.

Reporter Mackenzie Maynard met Casey Patrick, who has overcome his disability and landed his dream job.

"I thought one day I might become a truck driver," Patrick said, now the first deaf truck driver in Washington state.

His dream was driven by a sound.

"I love the sound of the horn because I can hear that and it made me happy," said Patrick.

But ask his instructor and he'll tell you he's no ordinary candidate.

"I was kind of nervous at first because when you drive a semi it's all about hearing the semi," said Clifton (Snoop) Losano, Patrick's instructor.

And although his inability to hear made him stand out among the rest, it didn't hold him back.

"No matter what we did, he did it," Losano said, "and he did it with no problem and that made it easier."

Patrick also learned to use his other senses to help him conquer his quest.

"He can feel the pressure if it's grinding or not, or going smooth," said Losano.

Today he's training on a bigger semi after he passed the tests for his CDL just yesterday.

"Oh, very, very nerve-wracking," Patrick said. "A lot of writing for the pre-inspection, today I feel better and a lot more relieved after the testing process."

A testing process that made him the first deaf person to ever get his CDL in the state of Washington.