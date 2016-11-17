Hanford tank vapor review findings released by Department of Energy Office of Inspector General

KENNEWICK, WA - A review by the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General, found no significant issues with worker concerns about tank farm vapor exposure. However, they did say they should work to improve communication between workers and management.

In total, 52 workers were interviewed as part of the review. Seven of the workers said they were worried about retaliation to reporting vapor exposure concerns.

Washington River Protection Solutions says they'll take steps to strengthen the tracking of vapor issues, improve communication with the workforce, and reinforce a culture of safety in the workplace.