Nonprofit group offering reward for information about suspects that killed five elk

ELLENSBURG, WA - State wildlife officers are investigating after five elk were found shot and killed north of Ellensburg.
 
Four elk calves and one cow were killed and their carcasses left to rot on Nov. 6 between Schnebly and Coleman canyons.
 
The Department of Fish and Wildlife says it's illegal to hunt elk calves. Hunting female elk requires a special permit.
 
Right now there are no suspects.
 
The nonprofit group Conversation Northwest has offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of those responsible. The Safari Club International has offered a $1,000 award.

