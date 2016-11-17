Local Greek restaurant makes authentic Baklava for National Bakl - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local Greek restaurant makes authentic Baklava for National Baklava Day

Richland, WA - Greek Islands Cuisine in Richland show NBC Right Now's, Crystal Garcia, how to make Baklava.  November 17th, is National Baklava Day. You can learn how to make the delicious flaky pastry that is made with layers of filo pastry and filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup or honey by watching the segments aired on Wake Up Northwest, 11/17/16. 

