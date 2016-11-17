Ellensburg Police Department receives re-accreditation award

CHELAN, WA (AP) - The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) presented the City of Ellensburg Police Department with an award for obtaining state re-accreditation at their annual WASPC training conference in Chelan on November 16th.

The Ellensburg Police Department was originally accredited in 2007. There are over 300 law enforcement agencies in the state eligible to participate in the accreditation process and the Ellensburg Police Department is one of 61 state agencies to achieve accreditation through WASPC.

The purpose of accreditation is to professionalize the law enforcement industry by providing a review process for agencies to be certified as operating under the industry best practices and standards. Departments are held to these best practices and standards by maintaining the 143 accreditation standards on an ongoing basis each year.

The current accreditation program is overseen by WASPC which includes an on-site assessment of the participating agency. Though EPD was accredited in 2007 the accreditation program requires agencies to go through a re-accreditation process every four years. EPD was re-accredited in 2011 as well.

Earlier this year EPD successfully completed an on-site review and after the WASPC overall assessment is now accredited for another four years.